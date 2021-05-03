PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

