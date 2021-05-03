PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.16 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

