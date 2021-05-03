Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $75.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Perficient traded as high as $66.57 and last traded at $66.34, with a volume of 8017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perficient by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.