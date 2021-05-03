Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 71,175 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Exagen makes up approximately 2.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Exagen worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XGN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

