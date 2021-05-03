Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the quarter. Qumu accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Qumu worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Qumu by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

QUMU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

