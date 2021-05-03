Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Natera accounts for approximately 3.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Natera worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 290,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Natera by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,163.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

