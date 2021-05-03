Perkins Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 226.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,700 shares during the period. Streamline Health Solutions accounts for about 2.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.17. 2,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

