Perkins Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,750 shares during the period. Rockwell Medical makes up approximately 1.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.03% of Rockwell Medical worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 110.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.95. 16,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,563. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $89.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

