Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,750 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. AtriCure accounts for about 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of AtriCure worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,205. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

