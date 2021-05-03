Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the period. Akoustis Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

