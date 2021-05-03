Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

