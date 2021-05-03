Phala Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.58 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $156.90 million and $30.58 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.02 or 0.00885879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.45 or 0.10977864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00100294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047059 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.