Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $5,197.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00278627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.24 or 0.01175780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00734504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.33 or 0.99853820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

