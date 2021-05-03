Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 7,562 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.82.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.