Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 7,562 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group makes up about 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

