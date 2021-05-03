Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

