Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $95.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.