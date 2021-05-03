Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

PSX traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.42. 75,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

