Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0261 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $183.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,160.69 or 1.00431166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00040107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $806.15 or 0.01392055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00574208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.95 or 0.00353912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00223628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,663,662 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

