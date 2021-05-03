Phore Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $12,147.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $815.42 or 0.01445787 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,912,722 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

