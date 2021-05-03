PieDAO DEFI++ Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $337.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for about $7.22 or 0.00012679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.07 or 0.01177394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00738279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,222.95 or 1.00547312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

