Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 376,935 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 448.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 245,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200,475 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.