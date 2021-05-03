Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

