Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $32.04 on Monday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

