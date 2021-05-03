Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $422.48 on Monday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.