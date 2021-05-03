Piper Sandler Comments on BGC Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BGC Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BGCP. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BGCP stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 107,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 149,008 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,718,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,326,990 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

