Piper Sandler Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PXD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $153.83 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

