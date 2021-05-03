Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HTGC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

HTGC stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

