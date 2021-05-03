Piper Sandler Increases Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $70.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

AXNX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,673. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Axonics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $3,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

