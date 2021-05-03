Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of CINF opened at $112.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after buying an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $135,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

