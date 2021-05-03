Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Columbia Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.59.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Columbia Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

