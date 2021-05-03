Piper Sandler Weighs in on Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $39.60 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $430,304. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.