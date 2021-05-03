Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tyler Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

TYL stock opened at $424.86 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $308.92 and a one year high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 401.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

