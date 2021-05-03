PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0998 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $1,737.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,592,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.