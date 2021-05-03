Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.