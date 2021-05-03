PIVX Market Cap Hits $123.96 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003298 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $123.96 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

