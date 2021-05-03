Plasma Finance Price Tops $0.23 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plasma Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00281222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $673.02 or 0.01185270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00029398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.63 or 0.00735504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.33 or 1.00535931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plasma Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plasma Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.