PlayFuel Tops One Day Volume of $6.46 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $6.46 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00073665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.73 or 0.00893151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,670.64 or 0.09801429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00099892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00046826 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

