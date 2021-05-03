Playkey (PKT) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $133,599.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.00877413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,523.93 or 0.09957741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

