Plian (PI) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.64 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Plian has a total market capitalization of $44.64 million and approximately $294,550.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00880990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,567.86 or 0.10055139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 821,089,914 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.