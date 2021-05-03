PlotX (PLOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $490,782.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. PlotX has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $490,782.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlotX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.71 or 0.00884243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,602.04 or 0.09932799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00100485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047047 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.