Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,860. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

