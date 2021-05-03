PlutusDeFi (PLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00073856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.53 or 0.00903310 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.12 or 0.10039426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00100011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046986 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

