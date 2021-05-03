PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PLx Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLXP. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $10.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 5.03. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth $212,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

