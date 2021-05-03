POA Price Hits $0.0968 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. POA has a market cap of $27.80 million and $2.21 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0968 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,196,807 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
