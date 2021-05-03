Polis Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $3,752.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00186416 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.