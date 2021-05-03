Polkacover (CVR) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polkacover has a market cap of $9.06 million and $838,559.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.58 or 0.01169437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00730186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.30 or 1.00148772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Polkacover

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

