Polyient Games Governance Token Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $320.01 or 0.00563583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $3,678.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.02 or 0.00885879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.45 or 0.10977864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00100294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047059 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

