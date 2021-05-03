PolypuX (PUX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71,541.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $790,514.67 and $71,541.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.14 or 0.01190031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.44 or 0.00737144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,997.94 or 1.00171004 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

