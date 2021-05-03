Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $428.16

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $428.16 and last traded at $428.16, with a volume of 423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $422.52.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.25.

The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.92 and its 200 day moving average is $354.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

