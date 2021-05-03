Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 258,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN remained flat at $$2.38 during trading hours on Monday. 4,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $178.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

PTMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

